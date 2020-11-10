 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Building materials crisis in SA

Business News 3 hours ago

Critical shortages of building and construction materials, including cement, steel, bricks and timber, are suffocating the sector’s recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown and diminishing its impact on the recovery of the economy. David Metelerkamp, senior economist at construction market intelligence firm Industry Insight, said the shortages, if they continue for an extended period, have the […]

Roy Cokayne
10 Nov 2020
09:03:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Building materials crisis in SA

Bricklayer. Picture: iStock

Critical shortages of building and construction materials, including cement, steel, bricks and timber, are suffocating the sector’s recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown and diminishing its impact on the recovery of the economy. David Metelerkamp, senior economist at construction market intelligence firm Industry Insight, said the shortages, if they continue for an extended period, have the potential to derail government’s planned massive infrastructure investment plan to stimulate the economy post the Covid-19 lockdown. Metelerkamp said the shortages are probably demand-driven “to a degree” because the construction industry will be one of the better performing sectors in the economy this year as...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal

Society Family loses pet zebra after dispute with neighbours


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.