Dis-Chem makes a few deals

Business News 5 hours ago

The company has decided not to pay-out an interim dividend for its half-year ending August 2020, due in part to its ambitious acquisitive growth plans.

Suren Naidoo
06 Nov 2020
07:20:28 AM
A Dis-Chem pharmacy. Image: Twitter @dischem

JSE-listed Dis-Chem revealed in an interim results statement on Thursday morning that it is in the “advanced stages of concluding the acquisition” of a strategic interest in a healthcare insurance asset while also “investigating” the purchase of a community-based pharmacy group. The Midrand-headquartered health and pharmacy group has decided not to pay-out an interim dividend for its half-year ending August 2020, due in part to its ambitious acquisitive growth plans. Earlier this year it announced a R430 million deal to buy specialist baby goods retailer Baby City. While Dis-Chem did not mention the healthcare insurance group it is eyeing, it noted in...

