Home owner insurers all saw an increase in claims for damage caused by the storms over the northern parts of the country last weekend and warn that home owners must take precautions now that the summer storm season has arrived.

“As a result of the heavy downpour and stormy weather over the past weekend, Absa Insurance has seen an increase in the

claims against homeowner’s insurance policies, with close to 500 new claims registered,” said

Dushen Naidoo, managing executive of Insurance at Absa Retail and Business Bank.

According to Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance, they also received a number of vehicle claims for damage caused by hail, in addition to damage caused to property, with the majority from Gauteng and North West.

“The majority of the claims are a result of heavy winds that caused damage to homes and roofs. Fallen trees also

resulted in damage to property,” said Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women Insurance.

There has definitely been an increase in volumes of claims since the weekend storms, said Shakeel Ebrahim, head of operations at Standard Bank Insurance.

He said now was a good time for consumers to check their policies and see what they were covered for, as maintenance was critical to avoid claims being refused.

Bianca de Beer from Dialdirect Insurance said South Africa was renowned for its mighty storms which are often a beautiful display of nature’s power, but also bring the risk of quickly escalating into a full-blown disaster.

Naidoo said policyholders must always ensure that their policies are in force and that premiums are paid on time.

“It is imperative that customers understand what is covered. Different seasons bring different risks and losses.”

He also stressed the importance of routine maintenance on properties, as this was a policy requirement, such as clearing leaves from gutters to prevent blockages to allow water to flow.

Dialdirect was also calling on consumers to remain vigilant and adopt a more proactive approach to avoid damage to property, injury and loss of life.

Dialdirect has offered some practical tips to stay safe in adverse weather conditions:

Check structures around your house for weak spots, clear debris from gutters, fasten items that could become deadly projectiles, cut away dead trees and branches.

Heavy rain is often associated with lightning. Install surge protection plugs and unplug appliances before the storm arrives.

If you are in an area prone to heavy hail, make sure that the structures around your home can handle the extra weight and

that you are equipped to clear any build-up of hail. Reinforce structures where necessary.

Natasha Kawulesar, head of client relations at Outsurance, said: “Unexpected events happen and these can be quite costly. Insurance helps to provide a buffer for these events by absorbing some of the financial strain.

“It is important to have insurance cover in place and then to check what is covered so that you are protected should a storm or some other event take place.”

