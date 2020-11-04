 
 
Measuring wealth by bitcoin

Business News 30 seconds ago

The price of bitcoin has gone up from R659 to R227,000 over the last nine years, which is a 344-fold increase.

Ciaran Ryan
04 Nov 2020
08:25:29 AM
Measuring wealth by bitcoin

Bitcoin may be all over the place, but blockchain soldiers on. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/GEORGE FREY

A R1 million house in SA nine years ago would have cost 1 517 bitcoin. Today, the same house would cost slightly more than six bitcoin, even allowing for house price increases since 2011. Bitcoin was trading at R659 in April 2011, so 6.23 bitcoin – which is what you would pay today for a R1.4 million house – would have cost a little over R4 100 back then. This demonstrates the deflationary effects of bitcoin as a store of value. “In future, people will measure their wealth in bitcoin rather than rands or US dollars,” says Jason Carpenter, CEO of crypto...

