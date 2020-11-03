 
 
Bitcoin is the bubble that keeps on giving

Business News 52 mins ago

The confluence of growing usage and strong savings behaviour of investors is lining it up for another bull market.

Ciaran Ryan
03 Nov 2020
08:51:10 AM
Bitcoin is the bubble that keeps on giving

Bitcoin tokens.

As the bitcoin price surged past $13 400 over the last week, an old debate has resurfaced: is it a bubble and will it burst? Bitcoin was labelled a bubble from its earliest days. The bubble epithet appeared in 2013 when it was just $266, and has been repeated just about every year since then. It seemed to defy conventional investment understanding. Share values are underpinned by earnings, and bonds by interest payments. Bitcoin, like gold, has no such underpinning. How, then, do we explain its extraordinary performance as an emerging new asset? Two factors help explain this: Its wider adoption,...

