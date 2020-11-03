 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Exemplar acquires 50.1% majority stake in new Mall of Tembisa

Business News 1 hour ago

Declares interim dividend despite being hit by Covid-19.

Suren Naidoo
03 Nov 2020
08:38:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Exemplar acquires 50.1% majority stake in new Mall of Tembisa

Mall of Tembisa in the early construction stages. Image: Twtter / @ScipEngineers

JSE-listed township and rural retail-focused property fund Exemplar REITail is continuing with its expansion plans in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pretoria-based group, which on Friday posted a “healthy set of interim results” for its half-year ended August 31, also announced the acquisition of a majority 50.1% stake in the new Mall of Tembisa. Set to open later in November, the 44 809m2 shopping centre is valued at more than R1.4 billion, with Exemplar’s stake valued at R726 million. Exemplar is a tightly held real estate investment trust (Reit), largely controlled by the McCormick family. It has a current market capitalisation of more...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?

Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays

Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?  

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.