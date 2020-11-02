 
 
Jooste may dodge FSCA’s R161.6m fine

Business News 1 min ago

If unable to set the fine aside through the FSCA’s internal processes, Jooste can take it on review to the High Court, going as far as the Constitutional Court if necessary.

Ann Crotty
02 Nov 2020
08:26:01 AM
Jooste may dodge FSCA's R161.6m fine

The former chief executive of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, has arrived at Parliament for the first time since the Steinhoff scandal broke last year. Picture Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

It could be several years before former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has to pay any of the hefty R161.6 million administrative fine, levied by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for insider trading in Steinhoff shares just days before the share price collapsed in December 2017. Jooste, who has used a high-powered, expensive legal team to fight every challenge related to the spectacular Steinhoff implosion, was accompanied by four senior lawyers for his engagements with the FSCA. During this engagement he described the FSCA’s investigation as unreasonable and unfair and said it undermined his constitutional rights. A description the FSCA...

