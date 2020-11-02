Jooste may dodge FSCA’s R161.6m fine

PREMIUM!
Jooste may dodge FSCA’s R161.6m fineBusiness News 1 min ago
If unable to set the fine aside through the FSCA’s internal processes, Jooste can take it on review to the High Court, going as far as the Constitutional Court if necessary.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’
Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst
Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report
State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’