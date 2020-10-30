Business News 30.10.2020 03:15 pm

Self-generated power made slightly easier after rules amended

Citizen reporter
Self-generated electricity just got slightly easier. Photo: iStock

Applicants need not worry about being in compliance with the Integrated Resource Plan and licences can be granted by Nersa without ministerial approval.

Prospective applicants for electricity self-generation facilities no longer need ministerial approval before applying for a licence through the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). 

This is according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, which has approved Nersa going ahead with licence applications for self-generated power facilities of more than 1 MW. 

This also means applicants need not worry about being in compliance with the Integrated Resource Plan.

However, this approval only relates to facilities connected to the national grid supplying electricity to a single customer and that this electricity is not transported through the national grid. 

This means those involving local government to generate electricity and those supplying electricity to local government are not included in the department’s licence approval through Nersa, as these will be addressed separately. 

“All other licensing requirements as prescribed by Nersa in terms of section 10 of the Electricity Regulation Act remain in place,” Nersa said. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

