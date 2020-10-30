 
 
Better season coming for agricultural sector

Business News 3 hours ago

The anticipated La Nina climate event, which is characterised by above-average rainfall over the summer months, would improve the financial conditions of the sector, said AgriSA’s agricultural economist, Kulani Siweya.

Rorisang Kgosana
30 Oct 2020
04:57:41 AM
Image: iStock

The agricultural sector is expected to enter an even better season should predicted weather conditions hold, despite the pandemic, farm attacks and devastating fires on farms in the Free State. According to the National Treasury’s medium-term budget policy statement issued this week, the industry was the only sector that saw a significant increase in its economy during the first half of this year. The sector’s GDP grew by 28.6% and 15% in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. The net farm income significantly grew by 27.5% year-on-year to R115.67 billion for the period ending June 2020, said senior...

