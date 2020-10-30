Better season coming for agricultural sector

PREMIUM!
Better season coming for agricultural sectorBusiness News 3 hours ago
The anticipated La Nina climate event, which is characterised by above-average rainfall over the summer months, would improve the financial conditions of the sector, said AgriSA’s agricultural economist, Kulani Siweya.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714
Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals
Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased
Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption