Banking on Zero fees

Business News

New bank enters a competitive market, where comparisons will be drawn to TymeBank, African Bank.

Hilton Tarrant
29 Oct 2020
07:54:19 AM
The money owed to two Absa bank clients the money is urgently needed to fulfil important financial commitments. Image: iStock

Bank Zero has announced its account pricing as it edges closer to launch. The mutual bank is currently up and running in a closed beta for a small group of customers. As widely telegraphed (it’s in the name!), the bank will have no monthly account fee. However, to ensure customers actually use their ‘check’ accounts so that they do not become dormant, a fee of R5 a month is charged if there are no transactions in six months. Bank Zero says “basic banking should be free and extras should be paid for – not the other way round”. Typical free...

