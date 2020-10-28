In full: Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday, explaining government’s expenditure priorities going forward.

This MTBPS is significantly different from previous mini-budgets as it comes during the global Covid-19 pandemic and different lockdown levels in South Africa, which has left the economy in tatters.

Read the full budget speech here:

Tito Mboweni Speech on Scribd

