In full: Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday, explaining government’s expenditure priorities going forward.
This MTBPS is significantly different from previous mini-budgets as it comes during the global Covid-19 pandemic and different lockdown levels in South Africa, which has left the economy in tatters.
Read the full budget speech here:
Tito Mboweni Speech on Scribd
