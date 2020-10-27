Business News 27.10.2020 02:38 pm

SAA chair resigns

Ina Opperman
SAA chair resigns

Picture: Neil McCartney

Gordhan expresses gratitude for her endeavours.

The Department of Public Enterprises has confirmed SAA non-executive director and interim board chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso has resigned after about a year as chair.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan expressed his gratitude for her contribution and efforts in steering the business towards a more sustainable future.

A new interim board will be announced as part of the work to create a new and completely restructured SAA. The board will work with a new executive team to take the airline to the skies in the new year, he said.

Mgoduso’s resignation comes just before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament tomorrow where he is expected to announce if any funding is available to continue with plans to transform SAA into the proposed new and restructured airline.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Rumours of another hard lockdown ‘pure speculation’ – Cogta

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition