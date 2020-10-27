SAA chair resigns

The Department of Public Enterprises has confirmed SAA non-executive director and interim board chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso has resigned after about a year as chair.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan expressed his gratitude for her contribution and efforts in steering the business towards a more sustainable future.

A new interim board will be announced as part of the work to create a new and completely restructured SAA. The board will work with a new executive team to take the airline to the skies in the new year, he said.

Mgoduso’s resignation comes just before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament tomorrow where he is expected to announce if any funding is available to continue with plans to transform SAA into the proposed new and restructured airline.

