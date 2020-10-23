 
 
Stor-Age’s new UK partner

Initial value of the new joint venture is about R1.1 billion, with potential to increase to over R2.1 billion.

Suren Naidoo
23 Oct 2020
08:15:53 AM
Stor-Age - Image: Twitter / @Biz_Property

South Africa’s largest self-storage property fund Stor-Age announced on Wednesday that it is part of a new R1.1 billion joint venture (JV) with UK real estate fund manager Moorfield Group. The JSE-listed group, which already has an extensive portfolio of these property assets in SA and the UK, says it has finalised the terms of the JV with Moorfield to develop a portfolio of self-storage assets in the UK. While the initial value of the new JV is £50 million (approximately R1.1 billion), the group noted that there is potential to increase this to over R2.1 billion. “The UK-focused development JV, which provides...

