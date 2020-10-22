 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA has Africa’s best potential

Business News 1 hour ago

Stronger legal frameworks and growing local investor capacity contributes to better scores.

Adriaan Kruger
22 Oct 2020
08:23:35 AM
PREMIUM!
SA has Africa’s best potential

The bank enjoys a 'considerable degree of autonomy', it says on its website. Image: iStock

Modern, robust and transparent financial markets are essential to attract investors to the African continent and fund economic growth, according to a research report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) as part of its annual study into the development of financial markets in African countries. The research, in collaboration with Absa, again puts SA first in its ranking of African countries in respect of different aspects to measure the state of financial markets on the continent. Absa and OMFIF have just announced the latest Absa Africa Financial Markets Index ratings, described as a key reference tool for...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.