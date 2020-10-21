 
 
A TV licence for your smart phone might not be a smart idea

Business News

New regulations to get people who do not even own a television set to pay television licences could be the final straw for tax payers.

Ina Opperman
21 Oct 2020
05:11:14 PM
SABC test pattern.

The SABC wants pay-TV service providers, such as MultiChoice (DStv) and video on demand providers, such as Netflix, ShowMax (owned by Multichoice), Amazon Prime, and Apple TV to collect TV licence fees on its behalf. If you watch programmes on streaming services on your laptop, tablet or smartphone, the SABC wants you to pay. However, Johan Troskie, an independent tax lawyer, says this way of indirectly taxing people will push tax payers to the brink, where they will decide that enough is enough and simply stop paying altogether, or find ways to pay less. “Many people already do not pay...

