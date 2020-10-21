Priceless Planet Coalition gets new global partners to plant 100 million trees

The Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition, that unites the efforts of consumers, financial institutions, merchants and cities to fight climate change through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years has welcomed new global coalition partners including Barclays, Expo 2020 Dubai, HSBC and Network International, as well as climate science and forest restoration experts Conservation International (CI) and World Resources Institute (WRI).

The coalition has also expanded its new advisory committee that will support its work with new members:

Bo Lidegaard, a Danish historian and diplomat, who has led international negotiations on climate change and is the former editor-in-chief of the Danish newspaper Politiken

Todd Stern, former special envoy for climate change and the US’s chief negotiator for the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and

Izabella Teixeira, former minister of the environment for Brazil and co-chair of the UN’s International Resource Panel (IRP).

The coalition was launched in January to fight climate change through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years.

“We created the Priceless Planet Coalition to not only inspire change, but to also pursue innovation. Climate change impacts you regardless of who you are, but the effect on those who are at a social or economic disadvantage could be catastrophic.”

The coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests in geographies with the greatest need and most potential for a positive climate, community and biodiversity impact.

Rigorous science-based best practices were used to identify three restoration locations for the coming year in Kenya, Brazil and Australia.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.