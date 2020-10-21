 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Omnia could raise R2.5bn

Business News 7 seconds ago

CEO urges shareholders to approve transaction and look forward to ‘a special dividend’ once concluded.

Adriaan Kruger
21 Oct 2020
08:50:36 AM
PREMIUM!
Omnia could raise R2.5bn

Seelan Gobalsamy - Image: Twitter / @MandA_Africa

Omnia management has indicated that shareholders might look forward to a special dividend at the end of the financial year once it concludes the sale of its Oro Agri division to one of the world’s leading agricultural biotech groups, Rovensa. Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy says the board of directors decided to accept an “attractive offer” from Rovensa and urges shareholders to approve the transaction when it is put to a vote, probably in the second week of December. Rovensa approached Omnia earlier this year with an offer for the various Oro Agri businesses operating in different countries. An announcement published on the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.