Ramaphosa’s speech ‘better than expected’ – experts

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s multibillion-rand economic recovery plan has been given a thumbs up by experts, especially his new commitment to decisively deal with graft in government. But there is also concern about implementation of the plan and transparency in upcoming megaprojects in infrastructure.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Ramaphosa’s fresh commitment to clamping down on corruption augured well for the country’s political and economic stability.

“Ramaphosa’s emphasis on anticorruption measures and his commitment that there would be no political interference in investigations and the work done by the law enforcement agencies, is a bold step.

“A clean public service will go a long way in efficiently delivering services to the people.”

While describing Ramaphosa’s new plan as ‘comprehensive’, University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze said it was ‘more of a recovery than an economic reform programme’.

“For example, it increases public jobs, while the fiscal reconstruction requires a reduction in public spending. Certain projects like industrialisation, energy and localisation are good for the long term and can make a big difference in the economy,” Kotzee said.

“Many in the business world would have wanted to hear more about economic reform, especially on the privatisation of SOEs (state-owned enterprises) and changes to labour law.”

Economist Mike Schussler described Ramaphosa’s speech as “better than expected”.

“We still need more meat on the plans and to see transparency in the implementation of big projects. While the extra three months of Covid-19 payments to the unemployed is good, what happens when it ends in January? Political noninterference in investigations on tender fraud is a good one, because nobody can point at the president,” said Schussler.

Amid revelations into politically connected individuals having been awarded lucrative tenders during Covid-19, Ramaphosa yesterday told the joint sitting of parliament of his plan to stamp out corruption.

“The decisive action we have taken to prevent, detect and act against Covid-related corruption, will strengthen the broader fight against crime.”

