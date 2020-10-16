 
 
Ramaphosa’s speech ‘better than expected’ – experts

Business News



Brian Sokutu
16 Oct 2020
04:55:51 AM


President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Kopano Tlape/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s multibillion-rand economic recovery plan has been given a thumbs up by experts, especially his new commitment to decisively deal with graft in government. But there is also concern about implementation of the plan and transparency in upcoming megaprojects in infrastructure. Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Ramaphosa’s fresh commitment to clamping down on corruption augured well for the country’s political and economic stability. “Ramaphosa’s emphasis on anticorruption measures and his commitment that there would be no political interference in investigations and the work done by the law enforcement agencies, is a bold step. “A clean public service...

