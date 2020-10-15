Insurers say no to 243 claims

PREMIUM!
Insurers say no to 243 claimsBusiness News 7 hours ago
The majority were declined due to non-disclosure of material information, while 40 were refused due to suicide within the stipulated period and 31 for underwriting exclusions.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert