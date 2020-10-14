Gautrain strike called off as parties reach wage agreement

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has signed the wage proposal made by the management of the Bombela Operating Company (BOC), thus effectively ending the strike.

Gautrain workers affiliated with Numsa had been on strike since 5 October over a wage dispute.

The union was demanding an 8% increase, which was met with an offer of a 4.1% increase by Gautrain.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said management of Gautrain made another proposal which the union’s members accepted.

Lower income earners earning up to and including R8,500 per month will receive an increase of R900 per month, while those earning between R8, 501 to R20,000 per month will receive an increase of R850 per month.

A 4.1 per cent increase has been offered to those earning more than R20,000.

The increase will be backdated to 1 July 2020

“We welcome the signing of the agreement, particularly as the increase which has been secured benefits the lowest paid workers. If workers had received a 4.1% increase it would have meant that the lowest paid worker would only get R348 increase, compared to a R900 per month increase which we secured, which in reality translates to more than 10% increase.

“We thank our members who were resolute about their demands. Because of their courage and the sacrifices, they made by embarking on strike action, all workers at Gautrain have received an increase in their salaries. Now that the agreement has been signed today, the strike has officially been called off. Our members have agreed to resume their duties tomorrow morning (Thursday 15th October),” said Hlubi-Majola.

Trains will continue to operate at 15-minute intervals during peak periods and at 30-minute intervals in the off-peak period, with the standard Gautrain train service resuming on Friday.

All stations will remain open, said Gautrain.

