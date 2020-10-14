 
 
R18bn to Murray & Roberts, partner

Business News

The construction group also has R40bn in other pending deals it is negotiating on a sole-source basis.

Roy Cokayne
14 Oct 2020
08:30:40 AM
R18bn to Murray & Roberts, partner

Construction is carried out at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, near Guba in Ethiopia, in December 2019. AFP/File/EDUARDO SOTERAS

JSE-listed engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has received a significant boost to its potential future earnings. An equal joint venture between Clough, the Australian subsidiary of M&R, and global Spanish infrastructure and concessions group Elecnor has been selected as the contractor for an about Au$1.5 billion (R17.9 billion) contract for TransGrid’s Project EnergyConnect. The award follows M&R reporting in June 2020 it has a significant, quality order book of R54.2 billion, which includes several multi-year contracts. R40bn in ‘near orders’ In addition, M&R said then it has four near orders and “Category 1 opportunities” with a combined...

