Cape Town on bounceback trail

Business News 2 days ago

However, 2020 is a year unlike any other – the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented devastation globally. It remains to be seen how the city’s economy will fare.

Melitta Ngalonkulu
13 Oct 2020
08:48:36 AM
Table Mountain cable way has reopened. Photo: iStock

Cape Town is on many a traveller’s bucket list, with its iconic attractions such as Table Mountain and blue-flag beaches – and proved an excellent investment destination in 2019. According to the 2019 State of Cape Town Central City Report (SCCR), the year “proved to be dynamic, resilient and ever-expanding, driving investment into what is arguably the most successful city centre in South Africa”. Since the inception of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District by local property owners in 2000, board chair Rob Kane says the body has sought to keep the city crime-free, clean and open for business....

