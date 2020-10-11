SA’s air dogs help train US Air Force’s top guns

Watch your six, Maverick! That Mirage F1 about to bounce you out of the sun has years of South African combat and technical experience behind it and is keen to teach you American Top Gun fighter pilots a thing or two… South African technicians and former SA Air Force (SAAF) pilots are bringing their experience of operational war flying – gained from dogfights against Soviet-made MiGs in the skies over southern Angola, as well as maintaining and repairing complex frontline aircraft – to a program which helps train US Air Force (USAF) pilots in the deadly art of air-to-air combat....

Paramount Aerospace Systems USA (PAS USA), a subsidiary of Africa based, global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group, is leading the programme and will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul services and training support for the Mirage F1 fighter fleet operated by the leading US military contractors of adversary or “Red Squadron” services for the USAF.

Two of the leading US contractors providing these specialist services that comprise the actual fleet of service-ready aircraft and the pilots, have teamed up with Paramount Aerospace for the return-to-service, maintenance, repair and overhaul and training support for the Mirage F1 fighter fleets operated by them. Paramount F1 technicians are providing an essential service to both Draken and ATAC in the reactivation of the F1 fleet in the USA.

The Mirage F1 aircraft being operated in the USA were procured from the French Air Force (ATAC) and the Spanish Air Force (Draken International). However, South African flight instructors – some with hands-on combat flying experience – have been training the American pilots to the point where both they and the F1 are providing stiff opposition, and thereby valuable training, to advanced US fighter platforms such as the USAF’s F-15, F 18 and

impressive new generation F 35 multirole fighter.

One of the South African trainers, who is highly experienced on the F1, said: “The Mirage F1 is still a very capable supersonic fighter jet and every flight is still an exhilarating experience despite having logged more than 1 000

hours on it. It will perform exceptionally well in the role of aggressor squadron training.

“Brian Greyling, CEO of Paramount Aerospace, said: “We are excited by what we at Paramount have achieved so far”, including setting up the capabilities to provide the complete Mirage F1 solution in the US, “while ensuring both Mirage F1 airpower and an extensive, evolutionary depth of aircraft knowledge and support are made available on the ground.

More than 50 personnel from Paramount are involved in the programme. “As our customers take on the ‘Red Air’ campaign, expected to commence shortly, it is our intention to expand on this footprint and our scope of services as a proud proponent of South African ingenuity and ultimately to further our longstanding commitment to perpetual innovation, part and parcel of our continued mission some 25 years on from inception to develop and drive our

business in the United States, and around the world in support of and in tandem with our customers’ growth.”

One of these strategic partners and customers, Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, LLC (ATAC), recently announced it has been awarded new contracts to provide adversary air pilot training to the USAF over the next 4.5 years, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for Paramount’s services and expertise.

Draken International, another Paramount Aerospace Systems strategic partner and customer, has also been selected by the US Air Force to support aircrew training at three locations across the USA.

Greyling noted: “The technical support leg is often forgotten, but without them aircraft will not get in the air.”

The groups technicians had done exceptional work in completing the “Release to Service” of the Mirage F1’s after a long storage period. Engine, airframe aystems and avionics technicians supported the maintenance flight test programme in accordance with USA regulations to ensure the aircraft can safely operate in the skies of the USA.

Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of Paramount Group, added: “The growth and expansion of Paramount Aerospace in the United States is a proud moment for South Africa.

“It is prestigious and unique for South Africans to play such an important role in supporting the combat readiness of the US Air Force.

“This is a significant endorsement and recognition of the strategic skills and capability that we have in South Africa. Paramount Aerospace has retained the vast experience built up by the SA Air Force in Mirage F1 operations and today it is a privilege to leverage this expertise and support our partners in the United States.

“Despite this global success we are determined to ensure that SA remains a Mirage F1 Centre of Excellence for the global aerospace industry, building on our incredible legacy, skills and expertise. By supporting the USA we are able

to preserve this important aeronautical engineering capability in South Africa and secure many high value jobs and skills.”

