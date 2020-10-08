Batsa comes up with plan to make legal cigarettes affordable

PREMIUM!
Batsa comes up with plan to make legal cigarettes affordableBusiness News 1 min ago
In the 2020-21 budget, government announced the taxation of tobacco sticks at a rate equal to 75% of excise on cigarettes.
