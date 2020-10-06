 
 
Office and industrial property industry playing from the rough

Business News

The pandemic has caused consumers to turn to online shopping, which is bad for malls but positive for distribution centres and the work‐from‐home trend, which is negative for office property.

Ina Opperman
06 Oct 2020
05:10:24 PM
Image: iStock

The South African industrial and retail property market has weakened further in the aftermath of the Covid‐19 lockdown, reflected in the roughly 50% decline in listed property prices on the JSE from January to end September. The pandemic has caused consumers to turn to online shopping, which is bad for malls but positive for distribution centres and the work‐from‐home trend, which is negative for office property. However, according to the Rode Report for the third quarter of 2020 from Rode & Associates, segments such as logistics and shopping centres in communities, neighbourhoods, and low‐income areas have proven rather resilient. Company...

