Office and industrial property industry playing from the rough

PREMIUM!
Office and industrial property industry playing from the roughBusiness News 1 hour ago
The pandemic has caused consumers to turn to online shopping, which is bad for malls but positive for distribution centres and the work‐from‐home trend, which is negative for office property.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark
Politics NEC endorses plan to ban politicians from doing business with state
Protests Workers come first, SA and ANC after