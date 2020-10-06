 
 
Infrastructure key to recovery

Potential homeowners can apply for help from subsidy programme.

06 Oct 2020
SA’s much-anticipated Covid-19 economic recovery plan will be unveiled soon, and infrastructure will play a “key role” in unlocking investment and getting the economy out of the hole it is in. That’s the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was speaking at the launch of JSE-listed Balwin Properties’ multi-billion-rand Mooikloof Mega City development, east of Pretoria. The president did not give any details on the plan. “We need to unlock energy in the economy,” he said, citing the new inclusionary housing development as an example of mega infrastructure projects that can help kickstart economic growth. Light-heartedly dubbing the development “Steve...

