 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Handling Sars is taxing

Business News 2 hours ago

Does Sars perhaps have an underhanded reason for the reluctance to register start-ups for VAT? Or is it merely inefficiency?

Barbara Curson
06 Oct 2020
08:24:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Handling Sars is taxing

Image: Moneyweb

Following the campaign launched by the Office of the Tax Ombud in September, there has been much focus on taxpayers’ rights. Moneyweb receives many heartrending e-mails from distraught taxpayers about the problems they are experiencing with the South African Revenue Service (Sars). The Tax Ombud can only assist a taxpayer if it concerns a systemic issue with Sars, hence, for those taxpayers who cannot afford a tax practitioner, or for those who cannot afford the legal costs of litigation, they are left up the creek without a paddle. It is to be noted that “inaction” by Sars can also be...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark

Politics NEC endorses plan to ban politicians from doing business with state

Protests Workers come first, SA and ANC after


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.