 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Two councils: success vs failure

Business News 1 hour ago

Over the fence in Emfuleni, infrastructure is crumbling and delivery lacking.

Ciaran Ryan
03 Oct 2020
04:38:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Two councils: success vs failure

An empty Emfuleni Local Municipality building as assets are seized. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Emfuleni includes the towns of Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark, while Midvaal extends from Alberton in the south of Johannesburg to the Vaal Dam and includes the town of Meyerton. Emfuleni recently entered the legal record books after being slapped with a R492 million default judgment for breaches of contract for installation of smart meters. This is par for the course for this municipality, where residents say sewage sloshes through potholed streets and rubbish is uncollected for months. Contrast this with neighbouring Midvaal, a smaller and more prosperous municipality and one of the best run in the country, according to Ratings Afrika’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral #TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

World Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Western Cape already in preparation for possible second Covid-19 wave

Covid-19 Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Courts High court dismisses Peterson Siyaya’s case, slaps him with costs order


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.