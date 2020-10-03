 
 
Stick to your guns for now

Business News 1 hour ago

Go back to basics, focus on your customer and do what you’re good at, says Nic Haralambous.

Melitta Ngalonkulu
03 Oct 2020
04:36:13 AM
Stick to your guns for now

People queue for Covid screening before entering a bar in Melville, Johannesburg.  22 August 2020.  Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 

Before the first coronavirus case hit South African shores, over seven months ago, the economy was in recession and many businesses were taking strain. The uncertainty and challenges that lockdown brought with it only added to this strain and many businesses were forced to close. In this environment, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have often been told to be innovative, adapt and even to rebrand. But global speaker, author and business owner Nicholas Haralambous thinks differently. Unlike most thought leaders in the industry, he advices entrepreneurs not to completely rebrand. “It’s crucial to stick to your knitting and do what...

