Former Famous Brands strategist named as new Spur CEO

The Spur Corporation has announced the appointment of Val Nichas as its new group chief executive officer with effect from the start of January 2021.

Nichas succeeds Pierre van Tonder, who will be retiring from the group with effect from 31 December. Van Tonder’s resignation was announced in July.

Spur owns Spur Steak Ranches, Italian food franchise Panarottis, seafood restaurant John Dory’s, burger joint RocoMamas and steak restaurant Hussar Grill.

According to Spur, Nichas was formerly the managing executive for quick service restaurants at Famous Brands, with responsibility for a portfolio of franchised brands with over 600 restaurants.

She has also worked for Edgars, Rich Products Corporation and Nandos.

New CFO

Spur also announced that its CFO, Phillip Matthee, has requested to stand down from his current position for personal reasons and to take on a senior operational role within the group’s finance department.

“The board has reluctantly agreed to Phillip’s request and he will resign from the board and as CFO with effect from 31 January 2021 and assume the role of commercial accounting executive,” said the group.

He will be replaced by Cristina Teixeira with effect from 1 February 2021. She has previously served as the CFO Group 5 and the Consolidated Infrastructure Group.

Fin24

