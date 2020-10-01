Business News 1.10.2020 03:22 pm

Lucas-Bull to replace Wiese at Shoprite

Ina Opperman
Shoprite said Christo Wiese will step down as chairperson of its board after the company's annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for the 16th of November, but will remain on the board as a non-executive director. File image.

Wendy Lucas-Bull has been appointed as independent non-executive director and chairman designate of Shoprite Holdings with effect from 1 October 2020, subject to her election as independent non-executive director at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 16 November 2020.

Wiese congratulated Lucas-Bull and welcomed her on behalf of the board. We wish her success in her role as an independent non-executive board member and chairman designate. There is no doubt her expertise, experience and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the Board and the Shoprite Group.”

She will then be appointed by the board as chairman at the board meeting following immediately after the AGM, according to a SENS announcement. Current chairman, Dr Christo Wiese, will remain as a non-executive director, but retire as chairman at the conclusion of the AGM.

Lucas-Bull has extensive banking and widespread sector experience, as well as expertise as a chairman and non-executive director on company boards across multiple industries in both the private and public sector.

She has been an international partner of Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and executive director of RMB Holdings Limited and chief executive of FirstRand Limited’s retail businesses (including First National Bank, WesBank, Outsurance, Firstlink and First National’s African subsidiaries).

Lucas-Bull is also founder and director of Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited and Peotona Development. She is currently chairman of ABSA Group, ABSA Bank and ABSA Financial Services.

Her previous non-executive directorships include Barclays PLC, Anglo American Platinum Limited, the Development Bank of South Africa, Alexander Forbes, Eskom, Nedbank, Telkom, Aveng, Lafarge Industries, the South African Markets Advisory Board, Discovery Holdings, Dimension Data PLC and the Momentum Group.

