 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Will flying for leisure travel change after Covid-19?

Business News 1 hour ago

Will it still be good value to fly with a family instead of driving? Has the pandemic brought a permanent change to how people will travel in leisure for the future?

Ina Opperman
01 Oct 2020
12:50:53 PM
PREMIUM!
Will flying for leisure travel change after Covid-19?

Picture: iStock

Domestic flights for leisure have been allowed since 18 August. The prices have not increased much and there has been an uptake for leisure travel by air, but it is only a fraction of what it was before the lockdown. FlySafair, Airlink and Cemair have been in operation, as well as Mango, although it has had some problems over the past week. Kirby Gordon, CMO of FlySafair, says prices have remained the same, although pricing is a fairly complicated question. “The average fare paid this month is about 6% up on what it was last year, which is effectively inflation.”...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?

Courts Public Protector pilloried in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.