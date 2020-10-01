 
 
Carbon Tax Act confusion

Must taxpayers close eyes to the fact that a capacity cannot be equated with an output of emissions?

Barbara Curson
01 Oct 2020
04:36:56 AM
A carbon tax had been on the cards for some time. After all, National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) were at their wits’ end in finding another tax source. Pressed for time, the short, shoddily written Carbon Tax Act (CTA) came into effect on June 1, 2019. The Act should be piggybacking onto the regulations that brought the National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory into being. It doesn’t. The CTA provides that the taxpayer is only liable to register carbon tax if its resulting greenhouse gases are above a specified threshold. Incomprehensibly, the threshold for many activities is expressed in...

