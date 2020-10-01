 
 
Construction at crossroads

The capacity concerns have been prompted by the decimation of South Africa’s listed construction sector.

Roy Cokayne
01 Oct 2020
04:34:39 AM
Construction at crossroads

The lockdown forced many construction sites to halt work. AFP/GLYN KIRK

Concerns about the capacity of South Africa’s depleted and financially distressed construction industry to deliver the government’s massive infrastructure investment plan have been debunked by industry associations and analysts. However, there are concerns about how long it will take for any of the Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIPs) unveiled and gazetted by the government to be awarded, as well as corruption in the tender process. The government in July 2020 unveiled the first tranche of 50 SIPs and 12 special projects that have been fast-tracked to stimulate the economy post Covid-19. These projects form part of the government’s larger R2.3 trillion...

