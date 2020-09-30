 
 
‘Plan aims for quick wins’ – Coovadia on SA economy recovery programme

Business News 1 hour ago

The goal of the recovery plan is to cement investor confidence by pushing through ‘shovel ready’ projects.

Larry Claasen
30 Sep 2020
04:45:11 AM
Cas Coovadia during a press conference held at Mancosa in Richmond, Johannesbgurg on the 31st July b2017. FutureSA organisers announced plans for variuos organisations to group together to support the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma with a National Day of No Confidence programme of action. Picture: Neil McCartney

The first phase of the government’s recovery programme will see it go for quick wins that will generate investor confidence, says Business Unity South Africa (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia. Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the economy and the government, along with the private sector, has been working hard to come up with ways to address the fallout of this crisis. This has seen the state, civil society and organised business and labour come up with a so-called recovery action plan in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). The goal of these efforts is to cement investor...

