Deloitte in firing line

Business News 1 hour ago

Deloitte will remain as Tongaat Hulett’s auditor this year, but is expected to be replaced in 2022.

Ann Crotty
30 Sep 2020
04:50:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Image: Suren Naidoo, Moneyweb

Tongaat Hulett chair Louis von Zeuner assured shareholders attending Monday’s AGM that the board “will take action where we believe it needs to be taken”, but stopped short of committing to taking action against external auditor Deloitte. Much of the focus of the two-hour-long meeting was on Deloitte’s role in the near-collapse of the company. “The fact that we are not public in our discussions does not mean we’re not willing or will not take action,” said Von Zeuner, adding that Deloitte is “very aware of the fact that the case against it is not closed”. Shareholder activist Chris Logan,...

