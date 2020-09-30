 
 
Brace for job loss unrest

Business News 1 hour ago

Should the economy continue a steady recovery, more people would begin looking for work, increasing the chances of unemployment going up substantially.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
30 Sep 2020
04:42:45 AM
Data on first-time filings for jobless benefits show 36.5 million US jobs have been destroyed since the onset of the pandemic. AFP/File/Olivier DOULIERY

A closer look at yesterday’s labour force survey betrays the deceptively positive spectre of a sharp drop in unemployment in the second quarter of 2020, experts say. The Statistics SA report shows that unemployment slowed 23.3% in the second quarter, a period characterised by devastating restrictions to economic activity because of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the economy was said to have lost 2.2 million jobs during this period, a figure which could make another dramatic change for the worse, come the end of the year, said economist Dr Philippe Burger. The survey’s results indicated the largest quarter-to-quarter...

