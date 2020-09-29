 
 
ARC U-turns on rights offer

Business News 2 hours ago

In the circular for the rights offer, ARC Investments said the board had determined the set-off agreement was ‘the most commercially advantageous manner to do so’.

Hilton Tarrant
29 Sep 2020
04:55:40 AM
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Moneyweb

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments has done an about-turn on its plan to use R205 million of the R750 million it plans to raise through a rights issue to pay outstanding management fees for the 2019/20 year. In an announcement on Friday, ARC Investments said it would “settle the fund management fee from internal cash resources”. This, it claims, is as a consequence of the board deciding to “cancel” the convoluted set-off agreement where the fee would be settled through subscription in the rights offer process. This would’ve avoided the flow of funds from ARC to general partner UBI, which...

