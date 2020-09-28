Factory gate inflation rises 2.4%, highest in five months

The prices of goods leaving SA’s farms and factories increased by 2.4% for August, the highest rate in five months.

Stats SA published its annual producer price inflation for August on Monday.

This is the highest rate since March this year, when PPI increased by 3.3%. Factory gate inflation then dipped during SA’s stringent lockdown, before picking up stream again in July.

The main contributor to the uptick in PPI for August was in the category of food products, beverages and tobacco products, which increased by 3.4% year on year.

Monday’s print was higher than the expectations of most economists, who had predicted a more moderate increase of between 1% and 2%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.