'SA economy on the mend' – SA Reserve Bank

Business News

Nevertheless, other than indicating that the recovery has started, the indicators cannot scale it.

Larry Claasen
25 Sep 2020
08:37:29 AM
‘SA economy on the mend’ – SA Reserve Bank

Sarb warns against getting involved in non-licensed financial service firms.

The economy is on the mend. This is according to the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) composite business cycle indicator released this week. The composite leading business cycle indicator, which is composed of 10 available time series components, saw eight of them improve on a month-tomonth basis in July. “The largest positive contributions to the movement in the composite leading business cycle indicator in July were increases in the number of residential building plans approved and in the RMB/ BER Business Confidence Index,” the Sarb said in a statement. It said its composite coincident business cycle indicator increased 3.7% on...

