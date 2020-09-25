 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Draft dagga Bill a downer – experts

Business News 1 hour ago

The industry’s hopes dashed by focus on restricting access to and use of cannabis in new legislation.

Melitta Ngalonkulu
25 Sep 2020
08:26:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Draft dagga Bill a downer – experts

A man lays cannabis in memory of Julian Stobbs on 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney

Two years ago, the Constitutional Court decriminalised the possession and cultivation of cannabis by adults for personal private consumption. It was a historic day that gave many weed lovers on a natural high. After the long wait for the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bil to be made public, the industry’s hopes and expectations slumped when it was tabled in parliament on 1 September. The call for comments opened on 9 September and closes on 9 October. According to industry experts, it’s not what was in the Bill that resulted in the anticlimax, it’s how it has “completely missed the mark”...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.