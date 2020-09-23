Tax ombud is on digital campaign

The mandate of the tax ombud includes “to review and address any complaint by a taxpayer regarding a service matter, or a procedural or administrative matter arising from the application of the provisions of a Tax Act by Sars [the SA Revenue Service] … and review … any systematic and emerging issues related to a service matter or the application of the provisions of this act or procedural or administrative provisions of a tax act”. With this in mind, the office of the tax ombud (OTO) has launched a digital awareness campaign termed #TaxpayersRightsMatter about its services this filing season,...

OTO CEO Professor Thabo Legwaila said Covid-19 has restricted the physical engagement with taxpayers, necessitating the OTO to turn to digital media.

“We are optimistic that our campaign will reach more people who need to know about our services and how we protect their rights as taxpayers.”

The OTO will be focusing on customer-centricity and making it easier to access its services, and will provide free and impartial assistance to taxpayers who have a tax complaint against Sars.

Legwaila was asked to clarify whether taxpayers must first have exhausted all internal remedies provided by Sars before the OTO can be approached, because taxpayers who do not know how to do this have no one to turn to.

Legwaila said that these taxpayers can ask the OTO for assistance. The OTO will not turn a taxpayer away.

Collection measures

Legwaila recognises that the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will likely cause Sars to be robust with its collection measures.

“We understand the economic challenges faced by individual taxpayers and businesses, and we are here to ensure that tax compliance is not an additional problem or drawback for taxpayers.

“Taxpayers should continue to be treated fairly and justly, to ease their compliance burden. Tax collection is under pressure, but it should continue to be carried out in an administratively fair manner, with correct and legislated procedures followed, and the service provided in interactions with taxpayers by Sars should not deserve reprehension.

“We urge and support tax compliance, and the objective of the OTO is to ensure that taxpayers’ rights are not trampled on by the revenue collector.”

Legwaila understands that in financially lean times, and with the government having to collect taxes, taxpayers can feel overwhelmed and be under pressure.

“Little attention is placed on the rights of taxpayers, as taxpayers and the revenue collector place these rights on the backburner. But it is precisely at this time that the rights of taxpayers need attention and someone to champion these and ensure they are put in the spotlight.

“It is also noted that when taxpayers are not aware of their rights, they feel more compelled to pay their taxes than feeling patriotic – which means that morality drops and non-compliance increases.”

Taxpayers can contact OTO on 0800 662 837 or complaints@taxombud.gov.za, or visit its website for more information about when and how to lodge a complaint.

