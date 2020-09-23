 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Tax ombud is on digital campaign

Business News 8 mins ago

The overarching objective is to protect the rights of the taxpayers, says CEO Thabo Legwaila.

Barbara Curson
23 Sep 2020
08:55:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Tax ombud is on digital campaign

Legwaila is hoping for the more common complaints levied against Sars to become a thing of the past. Image: Moneyweb

The mandate of the tax ombud includes “to review and address any complaint by a taxpayer regarding a service matter, or a procedural or administrative matter arising from the application of the provisions of a Tax Act by Sars [the SA Revenue Service] … and review … any systematic and emerging issues related to a service matter or the application of the provisions of this act or procedural or administrative provisions of a tax act”. With this in mind, the office of the tax ombud (OTO) has launched a digital awareness campaign termed #TaxpayersRightsMatter about its services this filing season,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Defiant De Lille slams detractors

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282

Environment Frack! Gwede not only wants to nuke SA’s energy

State Capture Zondo hears of Zwane’s ‘favoured’ contractors and Ace’s promises of ‘honey and milk’

Courts Two cops implicate each other in Nathaniel Julies killing


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.