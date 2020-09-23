R230bn paid out for life insurance during Covid-19 crisis

PREMIUM!
R230bn paid out for life insurance during Covid-19 crisisBusiness News 48 seconds ago
Though the relief is good news for policyholders, the crisis has taken a toll on the life insurance industry’s prospects.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics Defiant De Lille slams detractors
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282
Environment Frack! Gwede not only wants to nuke SA’s energy
State Capture Zondo hears of Zwane’s ‘favoured’ contractors and Ace’s promises of ‘honey and milk’
Courts Two cops implicate each other in Nathaniel Julies killing