Gordhan’s bid for SAA questioned

PREMIUM!
Gordhan’s bid for SAA questionedBusiness News 57 seconds ago
Government committed to ‘mobilise’ the funding, but this has not yet materialised, despite the best efforts of the BRPs.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests
World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran
Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box
Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance
Covid-19 Corruption an ‘added burden’ in fight against Covid-19, says Mkhize