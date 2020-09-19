UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has confirmed that Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments will resume on Monday.

This after the latest suspension on 11 September.

In a statement issued on Saturday, acting UIF commissioner Marsha Brinkhorst explained that payments for April, May and June will be issued on Monday and Tuesday, thereafter it plans to run payments for 1 July to 15 August from Wednesday to Saturday.

“We are aware that many workers around the country have been placed on a back foot as a result of the need to ensure that our systems stand up to scrutiny and we close the gaps identified by the Auditor General.

“While the inconvenience was greatly regretted, we are pleased that we have turned things around in what we believe is quick time and our systems are ready to make a difference in the lives of the workers again,” Bronkhorst said.

Ters payouts have been marred by controversy and inconsistency, with payments being suspended a number of times.

On 2 September, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first in a series of Covid-19 audits, to track government’s financial management of its response to the virus.

Shortly after Makwetu’s scathing findings, labour minister Thulas Nxesi announced the suspension of UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping, as well as the UIF’s CFO, COO and head of the supply chain, and the director-general of the employment and labour department.

Inconsistencies relating to past payments had been made to deceased, imprisoned and/or minors were discovered.

The second UIF Ters suspension was to allow the labour department to tighten its controls and follow the guided report issued by the Auditor-General.

The fund has scheduled multiple payment runs for next week, to fast-track payments to beneficiaries, the statement said.

“We still have claims that are yet to be processed in the system because of outstanding information.

“We urge employers to submit this information and we have made it easier for them to know what is still outstanding by developing the Discrepancy Tab in the system and they can also use FAQs on the DEL website,” said Bronkhorst.

Those that have not yet submitted applications for Ters benefits must take note of the following deadlines:

Applications for March to May will close on 25 September;

Applications for June will close on 15 October; and

Applications for July to 15 September will lose on 30 October.

The closing dates will not affect claims that have already been submitted, Broknhorst continued.

So far, R42 million in Ters payments have been delivered to workers.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

