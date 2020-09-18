 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Fear factor’ tourism’s biggest stumbling block

Business News 7 hours ago

Tsogo Sun has put all of its staff on severe salary cuts and has avoided lay offs.

Brendan Seery
18 Sep 2020
04:59:51 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Fear factor’ tourism’s biggest stumbling block

The ‘obliteration’ of demand contributed to the group reporting a R1.2bn loss for the year to March, says CEO Marcel von Aulock. Image: Supplied

The biggest obstacle to getting SA tourism back on track after the Covid-19 devastation is “the fear factor”, says Marcel von Aulock, chief executive officer of Tsogo Sun Hotels. While the announcement of the opening of borders by President Cyril Ramaphosa was a “great win” for the hospitality business, there was “still a long way to go” before business returns to normal, he said. The “fear factor” – of Covid-19 and its consequences and the need to stay safe – applied both to South Africans travelling within their borders and to foreign tourists coming here. “My biggest concern is that...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma

Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

Business News Repo rate stays the same

World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.