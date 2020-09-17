Lockdown leads to data boom

PREMIUM!
Lockdown leads to data boomBusiness News 1 hour ago
Increase in sales did not necessarily lead to big increases in overall earnings.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet
Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September
Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1
Courts Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud
Government Mbaks admits Prasa is ‘inept’ – repairing damaged infrastructure will cost billions