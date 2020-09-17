 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Lockdown leads to data boom

Business News 1 hour ago

Increase in sales did not necessarily lead to big increases in overall earnings.

Larry Claasen
17 Sep 2020
08:27:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Lockdown leads to data boom

South Africa - Durban - 21- MAY- 2019 - A man walking passed MTN store in Gateway Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

On the face of it, the Covid-19 lockdown was an inadvertent blessing for South Africa’s telecom operators. With people stuck at home for the five weeks of the hard lockdown from March 27 to April 1, it would have been easy to think that the likes of MTN, Vodacom and Telkom would have gained from them posting on social media and streaming shows to their phones. Unlike other parts of the economy, the telecoms sector had an advantage in that under the national disaster regulations, it could continue to operate. Operators also had the advantage of the government giving them...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Courts Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud

Government Mbaks admits Prasa is ‘inept’ – repairing damaged infrastructure will cost billions


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.