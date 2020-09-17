 
 
SA's economic freedom limited

Business News

South Africa ranks 113 out of 162 in terms of freedom to trade internationally.

Barbara Curson
17 Sep 2020
08:16:33 AM
SA’s economic freedom limited

File image: iStock

To what extent do South Africa’s policies and institutions support economic freedom? According to the 2020 Economic Freedom of the World report recently published by the Fraser Institute (which is based on 2018 data), South Africa climbed up from 101 in 2017 to 90 in 2018 (out of 162 countries). The study bases economic freedom on personal choice, voluntary exchange, freedom to enter markets and compete, and security of the person and privately-owned property, and includes a measure to gauge the extent to which women have the same economic freedom as men. It is based on common measurements and would...

