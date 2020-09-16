 
 
Pick n Pay wins six-year legal battle

Maluleke’s attempts to challenge her dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) were unsuccessful.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Sep 2020
05:00:56 AM
Image: iStock.

A six-year legal battle between Pick n Pay and a former staffer, who was fired for trying to refund chocolates she had been gifted by a customer, has finally come to an end with the Labour Appeal Court ruling in favour of the retailer. In 2014, Yoliswa Maluleke was dismissed from her position as an e-service manager at the Gezina Pick n Pay in Pretoria – after 24 years of service to the company – after an elderly customer bought her and a colleague three boxes of chocolates valued at a total of R104. After the customer left, Maluleke processed...

