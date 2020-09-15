 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Eskom’s application to Nersa could mean 15% average tariff increase

Business News 8 mins ago

In its application, Eskom proposes that the R5.4 billion be added to the R13 billion RCA balance and the total R18.4 billion liquidated through increased tariffs next year.

Moneyweb
15 Sep 2020
09:19:20 PM
PREMIUM!
Eskom’s application to Nersa could mean 15% average tariff increase

Eskom electricity pylons. Picture: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

Eskom has submitted a R5.4 billion supplementary tariff application to energy regulator Nersa, and for the first time it has also included interest – to the tune of R1.3 billion – in the application. This follows a high court order made by Judge Jody Kollapen in March, that found Nersa’s determination of Eskom’s tariffs for 2018/19 was irrational and unlawful. Kollapen set the determination aside. At that stage, Eskom’s R27 billion Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) application was already before the regulator. The RCA is a risk-mitigating mechanism that provides for retrospective adjustments – in favour of either Eskom or consumers...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.