Eskom’s application to Nersa could mean 15% average tariff increase

PREMIUM!
Eskom’s application to Nersa could mean 15% average tariff increaseBusiness News 8 mins ago
In its application, Eskom proposes that the R5.4 billion be added to the R13 billion RCA balance and the total R18.4 billion liquidated through increased tariffs next year.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards
Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC
Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports
Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike